UAE - The UAE has been ranked first among the nations in the Middle East and North Africa and placed 12th globally in terms of growth potential, according to a new study.

The survey by the American consulting firm Frost & Sullivans monitored the best available growth opportunities in the future in various countries of the world, based on a set of criteria related in their entirety to the potential provided by the government of each country for growth in the ground, such as policies aimed at facilitating trade and attracting more foreign direct investment.

The United States ranked first in the study, followed by Norway, and the United Kingdom ranked third.

According to the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2022, the value of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) inflows into the UAE achieved a growth rate of 4 percent. The total inflows of foreign investment in 2021 amounted to $20.7 billion (Dh76 billion), compared to $19.884 billion (Dh73.04 billion) in 2020– despite the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic that has cast a shadow on the volume of investment, trade and world economies.

The cumulative balance of the FDI inflow increased, amounting to about $171.6 billion. The UAE has signed with its trading partners approximately 106 agreements to protect and encourage investments.

The UAE ranked 1st in the West Asia region in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), accounting for 37% percent of the total FDI inflow to the region, which amounted to $55.5 billion.

The UAE ranked 1st in the Mena region in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), accounting for 31% percent of the total FDI inflow to the region, which amounted to $66.6 billion.

