His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), has chaired Mubadala's Board of Directors meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Board approved the company's work plan and annual budget for 2024. The meeting also covered several agenda items and made corresponding decisions.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment; Abdul Hameed Mohammed Saeed, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.