Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world, has expressed an interest in buying the English football club Liverpool after it was put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the Mirror reported on Saturday.

The Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman, with a net worth of around $95 billion and rated by Forbes as the eighth richest person in the world, has enquired about the club, the report said. But he faces competition from other parties from the Middle East and the US, the newspaper said, adding that current owners Fenway Sports Group Holdings LLC have been swamped with tentative offers.

FSG are understood to be willing to sell the club for £4 billion. Ambani owns IPL cricket giant Mumbai Indians and helped to set up Indian football's Super League.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

