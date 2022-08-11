ABU DHABI - International Holding Company (IHC) today announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Turkish clean energy market leader "Kalyon Enerji" for AED1.8 billion through its subsidiary International Energy Holding.

Kalyon Enerji is owned by the giant Turkish group Kalyon Holding, which operates in the Construction, Energy and Aviation industries. In this transaction, IHC's subsidiary, International Energy Holding, will have a 50% stake in Kalyon Enerji, adding to IHC Group international growth prospects with access to its power trading capabilities.

Commenting on the acquisition, Syed Basar Shueb, IHC's Chief Executive Officer, said, "This constitutes IHC's second-largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector to date. With this transaction, IHC is further accelerating its growth in the renewable energy sector by partnering with Kalyon Enerji. This will complement our renewable energy portfolio, which we will continue to grow across different markets".

The AED1.8 billion deal included the photovoltaic power plant project with an installed capacity of 1,347.734 MWp / 1,000 MWe in the Karapinar Region in Konya, located in Ankara, the wind Project of 1GW capacity developed by YEKA, 100 MW Solar Project in Niğde, 50 MW Solar Project in Gaziantep, and other renewable projects in various cities of Turkey.

Cemal Kalyoncu, Kalyon Holding Chairman of the Board, stated that this strategic cooperation is of great importance not only for the two countries but also on a regional scale.

"The steps we have taken in the energy sector and the investments we have made have attracted the attention of foreign investors so far. This strategic cooperation is of historical importance in terms of realising both potential projects in Turkey, and new markets and business fields in geographies, that we plan to enter in the world; it will make a great contribution to our geography as well as our country.

"We have always been committed to enriching human life by contributing to social development without losing environmental awareness. With climate change being the defining challenge of our time, we must accelerate our efforts to transform our planet into a sustainable green economy."

Kalyon Karapınar, Solar Power Plant, was established on approximately 20 million square metres in Konya's Karapınar district. The installation and commissioning of 3.5 million panels started in August 2020 and are set to be completed in 2023.

When completed, the energy equivalent to the one-week need of a city with a population of 50,000 will begin to be produced in just 1 hour. This facility alone will meet the annual electrical energy needs of approximately 2 million people. In addition, 2 million tons of fossil waste and carbon emissions will be prevented.

The acquisition comes as part of IHC's long-term investment strategy in the clean energy sector and four months after its AED7.3 billion investment in Indian conglomerate Adani Group- green energy-owned companies.