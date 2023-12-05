DUBAI — Saudi Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa Bint Muhammad revealed ambitious plans during the third edition of the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum at COP28, outlining a $92 billion investment to transform Riyadh into one of the most sustainable cities by 2030.



Princess Haifa emphasized the importance of sustainable urban development, citing the Expo 2030 project as a key initiative.



“We are going to put $92 billion investment in Expo 2030 to make Riyadh one of the most sustainable cities by 2030.



“One of those ways is to have more green spaces, and it’s the King Salman Park Initiative that we are going to develop in the middle of the city to enhance and create that,” she announced.



Saudi Minister of Transportation Saleh Al-Jasser also addressed the Forum, shedding light on the Kingdom’s efforts to decarbonize urban transport.



“We are implementing remote work in government agencies, which helps reduce demand for daily travel.



“To shift to less carbon-intensive modes of transport, we have set ambitious targets to increase the share of public transport, with the Riyadh bus and metro projects well underway.



“Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is among the first few countries to participate in carbon offsetting and reduction schemes for international aviation,” he added.

