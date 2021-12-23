PHOTO
RIYADH: Sudan's Capital Markets Regulatory Authority has approved the establishment of five investment funds with a total capital amounting to 75 billion pounds ($171 million), a local paper reported.
This came after the authority's board of directors approved its annual plan for the year 2022, Sudan Today paper said.
The authority seeks to pursue its strategic objectives in developing financial markets and advancing the quality of securities issuers and providers of financial services.
