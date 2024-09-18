Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has made a capital commitment to Polus Capital Management, a London-based credit investor

The funding from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund is for Polus’ Special Situations strategy, which invests in “stressed and distressed “corporate debt.

ADIA, a diverified global investor controlling nearly $1 trilllion of assets, is pushing more investments into private credit as it looks to pick up distressed assets.

Following ADIA’s commitment, Polus' Special Situations strategy has approximately $5 billion of assets under management (AUM).

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said: "Polus is one of the leading alternative credit managers in Europe with a large, experienced team, a differentiated strategy and a strong track record.”

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

