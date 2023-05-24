Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has started an online portal for franchise-related services. It is designed to promote inbound and outbound franchising, making it easier for businesses to buy and sell franchises.

KFED has launched Franchise UAE in partnership with leading franchise consulting company, Francorp.

The portal also provides value-adding support services for franchisors and franchisees in Abu Dhabi.

Franchise UAE is designed to cater to both existing, homegrown businesses seeking to develop a franchise and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to invest in an established business concept.

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of KFED, said: "Franchise UAE will play a vital role in promoting inbound and outbound franchising and will provide much-needed support to businesses looking to expand their operations through franchising."

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)