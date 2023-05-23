London-based Builder.ai, an artificial intelligence-powered composable software company, has raised $250 million in Series D funding led by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

The investment will help fund its innovation pipeline and expand its geographic presence, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. It has raised more than $450 million so far.

The Series-D round included participation from additional existing and new investors including Iconiq Capital, Jungle Ventures & Insight Partners.

"This investment is aligned with QIA’s strategy of supporting innovative companies shaping the future of the global economy,” said Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, CIO for Europe, Türkiye and Russia at QIA.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

