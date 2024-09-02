Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its support for seven Emirati businesses, providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services at their dedicated pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024.

Held annually at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, this initiative highlights the Fund’s steadfast commitment to empowering Emirati SMEs and enhancing their brand presence on both local and international stages.

The businesses participating in the Khalifa Fund pavilion cover various sectors, including food and beverage, personal services, retail, and construction. They include Ultra Marine, a UAE-based company involved in the trading of boats, yachts, and water ski boards, as well as the retail and wholesale of sportswear and fishing apparel; Al Ain Al Fania Weapon Repair Workshop, which provides comprehensive solutions in military weapons maintenance, including spare parts, shooting range maintenance, and R&D in the arms sector; and Le Papillon Handicrafts, known for its handmade items featuring framed taxidermied butterflies.

The pavilion also features Khalaf Al Mazrouei Falcon Food Trading, which supplies specialised food for zoo animals and aquarium fish, and during hunting season, provides highly trained hunting falcons to falconers across the GCC; Alshawamekh Trip Supplies, specialising in equipment for outdoor adventures and trips; Al Suwaidi Equestrian Equipment Trading, offering all equestrian sports equipment and horse feed; and Coffee Architecture, a specialty coffee shop whose owner has won championships in coffee preparation and tasting both locally and internationally.

Mouza Obaid Al Nuaimi, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund, said, "In addition to offering funding programmes to established and startup SMEs, Khalifa Fund provides a range of non-financial support services within its valuable entrepreneurial membership programme, including participation in leading local and international exhibitions and tradeshows. We are committed to regularly participating in ADIHEX and arranging space for Emirati businesses within our pavilion, allowing them to promote their innovative services and products to a wider audience."

She added, "ADIHEX is more than just a product showcase; it is a strategic platform for increasing local brand visibility, forging new business and investment partnerships, and driving growth both domestically and regionally. By facilitating business participation, we aim to highlight Emirati entrepreneurial creativity and innovation while demonstrating the quality and competitiveness of SME products and services in both local and global markets. This exhibition offers a unique opportunity for UAE businesses to expand their reach and strengthen their market position."