Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced the launch of a series of workshops titled "Business Opportunities in Priority Sectors", in collaboration with Sia Partners, a leading firm in growth and innovation.

These workshops are designed following global standards to empower Emirati entrepreneurs with existing businesses in Abu Dhabi's priority sectors. Each workshop in the series specialises in providing a rich elevating educational experience focusing on one of the targeted sectors.

The first workshop in the comprehensive series will begin on 4th March, covering the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and the Healthcare sector. With a profound understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within these sectors, the workshop offers a transformative learning experience.

Spanning over 4 days and up to 20 hours, the workshop integrates real-life case studies with interactive sessions, providing participants with the tools and insights needed to turn their ideas into viable businesses.

The workshop will be delivered digitally during the first three days to ensure accessibility and convenience for aspiring entrepreneurs. However, the fourth day will require participants' physical presence to present their ideas to a panel of experts and stakeholders.

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, commented, "We are delighted to introduce the new workshop series, a dynamic platform aimed at empowering businesses in Abu Dhabi's priority sectors. At Khalifa Fund, we are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art workshops that have a true impact and provide invaluable insights.

Through this initiative, we aim to shape the entrepreneurial landscape of Abu Dhabi, driving innovation, growth, and success. This aligns with Abu Dhabi’s economic strategic objectives to foster a vibrant ecosystem for businesses in priority sectors, contributing to the prosperity of the national economy."

She added, “The experts at Khalifa Fund continue their commitment to supporting the growth and success of Emirati businesses, enhancing positive development and prosperity in the entrepreneurial community. We believe that by empowering entrepreneurs and stimulating their innovation, we contribute to sustainable economic development in Abu Dhabi.”

Business Opportunities in Priority Sectors workshop series offers participants a unique opportunity to refine their business models, pitch their ideas to industry-leading experts, and gain invaluable insights into market trends and regional insights. With a focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, the workshop series aligns with Abu Dhabi's strategic vision, tapping into the immense potential of startups and SMEs within its priority sectors.

Khalifa Fund invites aspiring Emirati entrepreneurs with existing businesses in the ICT and healthcare sectors to apply for this transformative learning experience. Following an assessment process, 50 qualified candidates will be selected for participation.