Riyadh – Mubasher: Jadwa REIT Al Haramain Fund, managed by Jadwa Investment Company, has inked a management and operation contract with Emaar Al Diyafa Hotels Company.

Under the agreement, the fund will manage and operate the Tharawat Andalusia Hotel in Makkah, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The transaction is expected to have a positive impact on the fund.

The partnership comes in line with Jadwa’s specialisation in providing management, operation, leasing, marketing, maintenance and supervision services for hospitality, residential, and commercial assets in Saudi Arabia.

