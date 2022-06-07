UAE - Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, the UAE-based incubator and projects partner, has established The Dirwaza Microfund for Creative Access to support creative practitioners in the country.

Established by Dirwaza Curatorial Lab with Dubai-based curator Sarah Daher, the microfund has been holding its first season from May to July 2022, according to a press release on Monday.

In addition to the fund, Dirwaza is convening Zemanna - Replaying the 90s and opening an exhibition of in-process works from NYU Abu Dhabi Master of Fine Arts.

The Founder of Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, Munira Al Sayegh, said: "The microfund encourages creatives at large to think cyclically and in throughlines, so that curatorial practice as well as artistic practice, has a beginning, a theme, a particular exploration, and the right to a conceptual framework."

Al Sayegh added: "The collaboration on the microfund with curator Sarah Daher includes outreach, application reviews, and mentorship to selected participants. This joint effort has given both Dirwaza and Sarah a framework to generate research in the long-run and foster collaborations between different thinkers across the Emirates."

