Nabta Health is a dedicated healthcare platform that offers fertility, conception, and an overall female healthcare service.

The femtech company will now use its raised capital to expand its services into B2B sectors as well as hire new talent to grow its UAE market share.

The round was led by Basin Anwer of Regionality Group of Companies, with participation from angel investors including Priya Oberoi, founding general partner of Goddess Gaia Ventures, Dr. Sarper Tanli, operating partner of TVM Capital Healthcare, and Nadia Mannell, founding general partner of Seed South Capital.