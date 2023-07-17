UAE-based restaurant-tech startup Growdash has closed a $750,000 pre-seed round of funding, which will help drive expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Cairo-based seed and early-stage venture capital firm Flat6Labs led the round along with participation from Plus Venture Capital (+VC), Judah VC, TPN Investments and several angel investors, such as former Talabat CEO, Abdulhamid Alomar, and serial entrepreneur Zeid Husban.

The new capital will be deployed to hire new talent, further augment its offerings with innovative features and expand its services across the wider region, the company said in a statement.

Talabat and Deliveroo alumni Sean Trevaskis and Enver Sorkun founded Growdash in 2022. The startup helps restaurants unlock the power of analytics and business intelligence to build and execute growth strategies that positively impact bottom-line profitability.

Growdash currently operates in the UAE and Kuwait. The company is set to launch its SaaS solution in Qatar and Saudi Arabia this year, followed by expansion into the wider region in early 2024.

“We have grown by over 500% this year, so far, which validates the problem we are solving for restaurants,” said Sean Trevaskis, Co-Founder & CEO of Growdash.

“This funding will help us further accelerate our growth and achieve our goal of empowering restaurants everywhere to stand out in the highly competitive online food delivery landscape,” he added.

