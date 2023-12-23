UAE-based cleantech start-up Zeroe has raised $2.2 million to support its growth in the decarbonisation sector.

The funding round was led by Indonesian investor Owen Rahadiyan, who is providing access to key Southeast Asian growth markets, the company said in a statement.

Zeroe offers a software platform designed to help businesses track and report carbon emissions. It provides companies the needed tools and insights to lower their carbon footprint and align with sustainable finance networks.

“This investment accelerates the company’s mission to facilitate decarbonisation and the transition to net zero, building on the successful launch of its platform to enterprise customers in the UAE,” the statement said.

Farouk Jivani, Founder and CEO of Zeroe, stressed the importance of the new capital in helping the company realise its vision.

“The urgency to act on climate change has never been greater, and it will exponentially increase in the coming years,” Jivani said.

The UAE aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, which aligns with the Paris Agreement that advocates for long-term strategies to cut emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 Celsius.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com