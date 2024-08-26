RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s relentless efforts to attract world-class foreign educational companies and premier schools started paying rich dividends in boosting the private-public education and further enhancing the competitiveness of the educational sector. These were crowned with success in attracting as many as 13 foreign educational companies over the past 14 months.



These efforts received a shot in the arm with the latest move to formulate an ambitious program to facilitate the attraction of the best foreign companies and schools from abroad. Three Saudi government agencies, represented by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Investment and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, are working on this program, according to Abdulaziz Al-Fahd, chairman of the National Committee for Training and Private Education at the Federation of Saudi Chambers.



Speaking to Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper, Al-Fahd said that the integrated work between the three government agencies contributes to benefiting from the global expertise of these companies and schools, raising the level of competition in private sector schools, and developing local school programs.



Al-Fahd pointed out that the Kingdom has a program to attract all types of investments, especially those related to education, so that government agencies embarked on the removal of obstacles, calling for benefiting from these international experiences by bringing all their educational and administrative staff to benefit from them.



The education sector in Saudi Arabia is distinguished by being one of the most attractive sectors in terms of investment opportunities in the Kingdom and in the Middle East and North Africa region in general.



Al-Fahd pointed out that the doors of these schools were opened by meetings with local schools to benefit from ideas and develop study programs from these world-class schools to raise the level of competitiveness.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi capital Riyadh has witnessed the establishment of eight international schools in recent months, and these include Beach Hall School, RGS International School, King’s College, One World International, Downe House, Aldenham, SEK International, and Packwood School.



Investment opportunities in the education sector are diverse such as early childhood schools, public education, higher education, educational technologies, specialized training, and equipment and contracting for the education sector.

