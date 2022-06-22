Riyadh - Torod, a Saudi Arabia-based e-commerce shipping easier platform, has secured SAR 5 million ($1.33 million) in its seed round, led by IMPACT46.

The other local investors in the round include Hala Venture and Seedra Venture, according to a recent press release.

Established in early 2022 by Faisal Al Maklas and Ammar Almaatouq, Torod offers online merchants post-order management services and enables them to choose the shipping method for their orders.

The capital raised in the round will help the company to support a cost-effective shipping process for direct-to-consumer (D2C) retailers and improve the post-order experience for both merchants and consumers.

The CEO and Co-founder of Torod, Al Maklas, said: "To meet these expectations, e-commerce has to enhance the delivery checkout experience and make sure it’s backed by the best-fit delivery partner reflecting the same values merchants are aspiring to."

