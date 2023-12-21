Qatari Investors Group (QIG), a QSE-listed diversified conglomerate, has elected Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al - Thani as Chairman and Rahshid Fahed Al Noaimi as Vice Chairman of the board.

QIG owns and operates several subsidiaries in diverse sectors: QIG Industries, QIG Technology, QIG Marine Services, QIG Property, QIG Contracting and QIG Financial Services.

QIG posted a net profit of 123 million riyals in Q3 2023, compared to 152 million riyals for the same period in the previous year.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaira@lseg.com)