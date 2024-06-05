Doha, Qatar: Qatari investors have recognised the Netherlands as one of the top attractive investment destinations in the world for decades, stated officials.

The Netherlands, which is consistently ranked among the happiest countries in the world, with a high quality of life and good work-life balance has drawn global investors to the market benefitting from a skilled and highly educated workforce and excellent infrastructure, including great public transport and superb cycling infrastructure as well as the port of Rotterdam as gateway to Europe.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Qatar H E Ferdinand Lahnstein, and the Chairman of the Dutch Business Council in Qatar (DBCQ), Jeroen Nijland, discussed the trade ties between the two nations in addition to substantial opportunities for Qataris.

Ambassador Lahnstein remarked that Qatari companies, private investment firms and individuals have invested an estimated amount of €7.4bn (QR29.26bn) in the Netherlands.

The envoy said, “The Netherlands is committed to finding and developing sustainable, innovative, and digital solutions to global challenges. I believe that the use of digital technologies has a great potential to reduce the impact of the economy on the environment.”

Attending this year’s WEB Summit Qatar, Ambassador Lahnstein stressed the expansion of Dutch-Qatari ties in the digital economy. “Protection of digital infrastructures and cybersecurity are important related issues on which we would also like to exchange experiences with Qatar,” he said.

Dutch exports to Qatar grew significantly post-COVID from €560m (QR2.2bn) in 2020 to €825m (QR3.2bn) in 2022. These exports are fruit and vegetables, office equipment, data processing and telecom equipment and dairy products. The Qatari imports also rose starkly from €223m (QR877.54m) in 2020 to €1.4bn (QR5.51bn) in 2022, notably due to the LNG exports to the Netherlands. The Netherlands has received an estimated amount of €7.4bn (QR29.26bn) from Qatari state companies as well as private investment companies and individuals.

One example is QTerminals Group, which has a majority stake in Kramer Group, a logistics provider and container terminal operator in the Rotterdam port area. Recently, QTerminals signed a sponsorship contract with Feyenoord Football Club.

Emphasising the strengthening cooperation in the field of developing the energy sector, the Ambassador noted, “The Qatar-based investment firm Nebras has already entered the booming Dutch market for solar energy by acquiring a significant stake in a Dutch holding company with a photovoltaic power plant.”

He highlighted that the Netherlands government expects the Dutch companies to conduct “business responsibly” by identifying and addressing the impact of their activities on people and the planet, worldwide.

Ambassador Lahnstein added, “We are also proud of the very visible work of the renowned Dutch architects of OMA, who also worked for the development of Hamad International Airport, the National Library, and Doha Metro stations.”

Highlighting Qatar’s mediation efforts in Gaza, the Ambassador lauded the country’s role to find solutions aiming for a permanent ceasefire.

“We hope Qatar will continue its pivotal role in mediation, especially as negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners and hostages are at a critical stage. The international community must be aware that jeopardising this process comes with a high price, particularly for the Palestinian people. Over 36,000 people, 70 percent of whom are women and children, have already lost their lives in this conflict, underscoring the urgency of fulfilling our obligations under International Humanitarian Law to protect civilians and livelihoods,” he said.

He affirmed that the Dutch government is committed to supporting a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with a Palestinian State including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. Additionally, the Dutch government considers Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories illegal and in violation of International Law, hindering a sustainable solution.

The Ambassador further mentioned that “both the Netherlands and Qatar are committed to providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and other humanitarian crises in the world. We acknowledge the need for closer collaboration.”

Recently, the Dutch Special Envoy on Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza held extensive discussions with Qatari counterparts on air-dropping of aid in Gaza.

“However, more can be done, and more needs to be done. Both the Qatari and the Dutch government are further exploring ways to reach more people in need of essential goods,” he added.

On the other hand, noting the promising sectors for Qataris to invest in the Netherlands, the Chair of DBCQ, Nijland said, “The Netherlands has formulated ambitious targets related to energy transition and sustainability, and these will require large investments now and in the future.” The official accentuated that the so-called top sectors represent the key strategic clusters the government wants to reinforce, and where investments are promoted and supported. Some of the key sectors other than logistics and energy to invest in the Netherlands include agrifood, chemistry, high tech, IT, life sciences, and water, he said.

Expounding on the robust relations between the Netherlands Embassy in Qatar and DBCQ, Chair Nijland said, “We help each other with our expertise and networks when there are outbound and inbound missions, like with the recent visits from Dutch Cabinet members, or incoming business delegations.”

Referring to the increasing economic ties between Dutch companies and Qatar, he said, “I expect this trend to continue, as this region offers robust growth opportunities for Dutch companies, who as you know are traditionally very internationally oriented and always looking for opportunities abroad.”

