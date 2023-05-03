Qatar’s fast-growing tech startup, Snoonu, announced the closing of its ‘Series B funding’ round with $12mn, making it the first company in Qatar to achieve it.

The funding round was led by Snoonu’s strategic partner, Qatar Development Bank, along with the participation of several other investors.

Founder and CEO of Snoonu, Hamad al-Hajri said, “We are pleased to close Series B round with such an incredible value, which is a result of our team’s dedication and hard work to provide the best online experience to our customers. We are also very grateful to our investors and honoured by their trust in us to close this funding round."

He continued, "This funding will allow us to accelerate our growth and the development of our product’s in-house technology, expanding our services and strengthening our marketing efforts, which will get us one step closer to building the ideal super-app where all services are available at once”.

“As our commitment to Snoonu’s contribution to the development of the tech ecosystem in Qatar, we are always trying to introduce the best innovative tech solutions to the market to make customers’ daily life easier and hustle-free. Over the past few years, we all witnessed growth in the tech sector, backed by a supportive government and other entities, growing infrastructure, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Snoonu is one of the companies in the country that aims to transform Qatar into a tech hub with a world-class distinction for innovation and entrepreneurship”, he added.

Snoonu is a Qatari-based e-commerce startup aiming to revolutionise the Qatari market by providing the country's fastest and most diverse delivery services.

In addition to its exceptional services, Snoonu has contributed to Qatar’s economy by creating job opportunities and paid internships for fresh graduates helping them to develop new skills and prepare them for the market.

“Snoonu is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint by following several practices, including its recent tests with Kia and in collaboration with Al Attiya Group to shift to electric delivery cars.

“As Snoonu moves forward, the Qatari tech company is excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead, and remains committed to its mission of making people’s lives easier and more convenient,” a release said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).