Saudi Arabia - Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals, has appointed Kholoud Al Dosari as the new country head for the group in Saudi Arabia.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 US states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

As of March 31, Northern Trust has assets under custody/administration of $16.2 trillion, and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Based in Riyadh, Al Dosari will oversee the strategic development, business growth and operations of Northern Trust’s asset servicing business in the country.

This senior local leadership appointment further underscores Northern Trust’s commitment to its clients in the region and growth of its asset servicing business in the Middle East.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Al Dosari served as non-executive independent board member to Northern Trust Saudi Arabia since 2019. She brings close to 20 years of experience and expertise in management consultancy, corporate governance and strategic private equity investments, having worked for prominent family offices, public and private organizations in the kingdom.

Most recently, Al Dosari served as director at The Financial Academy, the education arm of the Saudi Central Bank and Capital Market Authority. Prior to that, she was executive director of CFA Society Saudi Arabia.

James Wright, the head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Asset Owners, said: "Saudi Arabia is an important strategic market for Northern Trust. Since opening our office in Riyadh in 2013, we have expanded our services and capabilities, and making key appointments with local experts, to support our clients’ evolving needs in this region."

"With Al Dosari’s experience and deep understanding of the local market, she is well placed to help us execute our strategy of growth, deepen our relationships and enhance our services to clients," he stated.

Northern Trust began servicing clients in the Middle East in 1987. Today it has 30 employees located across Riyadh and Abu Dhabi catering to the regional clientele.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).