Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based food-tech startup NOMU raised $5 million in a seed round, marking the first fundraising after the merger and establishment of Nomu Group.

Leading investors, including DIV Capital, Shurfah, Core Vision, and Purity for Information Technology led the fundraising transaction.

Moreover, key family offices in Saudi Arabia, such as Altoukhi Family Office and Bakr Family Office, participated in the funding round, along with angel investors.

NOMU will use the proceeds of the funding round to enlarge operations in the hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) sector. The startup seeks to develop a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an AI-enabled procurement chatbot.

NOMU, which currently operates in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco, is set to reshape the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the MENA region.

The company plans to scale up its business into 50 cities and towns by 2025. It also aims to cover Pakistan and key sub-Saharan countries in the near future.

Founded in late 2022 by Salman Attieh, Yassir El Ismaili El Idrissi, Shehab Mokhtar, and Ahmed Eldemerdash, NOMU Group's headquarters are located in Riyadh, with a holding structure in Abu Dhabi's International Financial Centre.

Mokhtar, Co-Founder and CEO of NOMU Group, noted: "We are thrilled with the overwhelming support we have received from our investors, both in terms of funding and strategic partnerships."

"This seed round allows us to strengthen our [business-to-business]B2B HORECA offering, invest in cutting-edge technology, and expand into new markets,” Mokhtar added.

He concluded: “NOMU is committed to revolutionizing the food-tech supply chain, providing greater convenience and efficiency for businesses in the MENA region."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

