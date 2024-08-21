WASHINGTON —Susan Lindeman, Interim President and CEO of Saudi-US Business Council, praised the role of the new Saudi Foreign Investment Law in strengthening economic relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States.



In an interview with Saudi Press Agency (SPA), she explained that the law contributes to creating a transparent and easy investment environment, which opens new doors for cooperation between Saudi and American companies, enhances investment opportunities and confronts challenges between the two sides in the areas of investment.



Lindeman noted that there is a great opportunity to increase cooperation between the two countries through investment, stressing the Saudi-US Business Council’s commitment to facilitating these partnerships by providing strategic advice and connecting companies through trade missions.



She said that the Saudi – US Business Council has organized more than 60 business development missions and more than 500 seminars and networking events and provides valuable market insights and advisory services to help companies understand the business and cultural environment of each country.



She also touched on Saudi Arabia’s quest to gain expertise and invest in technology and innovation in various fields, especially artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, biotechnology, renewable energy sources, and transformational petrochemicals, noting that sports and tourism represent promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom.



It is noteworthy that the Council of Ministers recently approved the new Foreign Investment Law, which is one of the pillars of the National Investment Strategy, within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and the pivotal role of investment in achieving comprehensive development goals and diversifying the resources of the national economy.

