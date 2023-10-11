US-based Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, has appointed Muneera H AIDossary as Chief Executive Officer for Franklin Templeton Financial Company, a new entity being established in Saudi Arabia.

In this newly created role, she will be responsible for expanding Franklin Templeton’s presence and business in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Riyadh, Muneera will report to Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA & India, Franklin Templeton.

Singh commented: “I am delighted that Muneera AIDossary has joined our firm. Franklin Templeton has been doing business with Saudi-based clients for around 25 years and with the rapid growth of the local Saudi market and increase in client demand, this is an exciting time to welcome Muneera on board.

“With a proven track in Saudi Arabia’s asset management and banking sectors, she brings robust experience and in-depth knowledge of the local market, which will strengthen our regional efforts and expansion plans.”

With over 20 years of industry experience, AIDossary joins Franklin Templeton from ANB Capital where she was Head of Asset Management. Prior to this, she served as Head of Asset Management & CIO for HSBC Saudi Arabia. AlDossary held various leadership roles at Mulkia Investment, Saudi Fransi Capital, part of Credit Agricole Asset Management and Banque Saudi Fransi.

Additionally, AIDossary has served as Chairperson for the Board of the Capital Market Institutions Committee in Saudi Arabia from 2020-2022 contributing to her deep knowledge of Saudi Arabia’s regulations and capital markets. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Arab Open University.

AIDossary said: “I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and experienced team. This is a pivotal time in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia continues to develop its financial strength as part of Vision 2030. With Franklin Templeton’s strong brand, decades of investment expertise and a diverse and innovative range of investment solutions, I plan to leverage my experience and relationships to further expand our business in Saudi Arabia.”

President & CEO Jenny Johnson added: “We see exciting growth opportunities as Saudi Arabia continues to transform its capital markets given its geographical position at the crossroads of three continents and as the fastest growing member of the G20. As a result of the increased demand from both local retail and institutional segments, Franklin Templeton is looking forward to offering our breadth of capabilities across all asset classes and a wide choice of strategies to Saudi investors.”

Within the global asset management industry, Franklin Templeton is known for being an early entrant in the Middle East. A key region for our global distribution business, the firm has been operating in the region for approximately 25 years and serves some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, family offices and global private banks based in the region.

