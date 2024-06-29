SAO PAULO - Brazilian restaurant chain operator Zamp said on Friday in a securities filing that it is considering an opportunity to develop the Subway restaurant brand in Brazil.

Local newspaper O Globo had reported earlier on Friday that Zamp was in advanced talks to buy the rights to operate the Subway brand.

Zamp is controlled by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and already operates Burger King and Popeyes restaurants in Brazil. It recently also reached a deal to operate the Starbucks brand there.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Luana Maria Benedito Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Sandra Maler)