Cairo - The board of Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya Real Estate Investment has approved an EGP 50 million finance lease contract.

The five-year finance lease contract will be signed for a commercial mall in Marseilia Beach 4, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company incurred net losses of EGP 14.89 million, against net profits of EGP 1.01 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).