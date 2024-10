Kuwait’s NI Group is planning to acquire 100% of the capital shares of Bahrain’s Foulath Holding BSC Closed.

The board of NI Group, which manufactures building materials, will meet on Sunday to discuss a non-binding agreement to acquire the capital shares of Foulath, which owns Bahrain Steel.

NI Group’s ownership percentage will reach 10% subject to the offer.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com