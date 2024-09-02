Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz) has announced the launch of its private credit portfolio, designed to offer diversified income solutions to its professional and qualified clients.

This new portfolio features flexible exit options, providing the investors with both adaptability and liquidity in their investment portfolio.

Built on Markaz's 50-year legacy as a key partner in wealth creation and expertise in the private credit sector, the new portfolio offers expected annual returns of 8% to 12%, with an intended monthly distribution.

Its launch affirms Markaz’s leadership in creating unique investment solutions over five decades and demonstrates its expertise in the financial and private credit sectors, in line with its vision to serve as an ideal partner in wealth creation.

Sheikh Humoud S. Al Sabah, Vice President of Investment Advisory at Markaz said: "The new portfolio has been launched following rigorous due diligence in its international partners selection process. This meticulous approach ensures diversified investments across key economic sectors such as technology, healthcare and consumer goods, amidst other sectors, providing a potential cushion against market volatility."

"By focusing on quality and diversification with select partners and sectors, as well as investing globally in large and medium-sized companies with a sustainable cash flows and revenues, we aim to build a resilient, potentially high-performance oriented portfolio that aims to withstand market uncertainties and capitalize on growth opportunities, especially in the United States," noted Al Sabah.

Abdullatif Al Nusif, Managing Director of Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, highlighted the portfolio’s alignment with investor needs, stating: "Since its inception, Markaz has consistently engaged with investors and devised unique investment solutions that meet their objectives. Given the opportunities available in the private credit sector, as well as interest from both professional and qualified investors, the Private Credit Portfolio addresses their aspirations and provides them with flexible liquidity options."

"Our new portfolio is designed to offer enhanced risk-adjusted returns within well-structured and potentially flexible investment terms, giving our professional investors access to a diversity of opportunities in the private credit market," he added.

The portfolio utilises Markaz’s extensive experience and deep market insights to select the international partners in the top quartile of past risk adjusted returns.

A meticulous evaluation and screening process aims for optimal risk management and consistent returns, with the structure aiming for diversification across various industries and company sizes to enhance its stability and potential for better returns, he stated.

Continuing its tradition of innovation and leadership within the investment community, Markaz is actively expanding its portfolio offerings to better meet the evolving needs of its clients.

For investors and market watchers alike, the introduction of this portfolio represents a strategic response to the demand for more sophisticated, reliable, and accessible investment options in the private credit space, said Al Nusif.

As Markaz continues to set benchmarks in the financial sector, its focus remains firmly on delivering exceptional value and innovation, aiming to remain a trusted advisor and preferred investment partner in the region and beyond, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).