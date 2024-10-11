Janus Henderson has announced that that all necessary regulatory approvals have now been received and the acquisition of NBK Capital Partners has been completed.

In May, Janus Henderson announced it would acquire NBK Capital Partners, the alternative investment funds of the National Bank of Kuwait Group, with the aim of enhancing the company’s position in emerging markets and supporting its clients in the Middle East. The NBK Capital Partners investments team will join Janus Henderson as the firm’s new emerging markets private capital division.

Following the acquisition, NBK Capital Partners will be renamed ‘Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Private Investments Limited’.

Expansion strategy

Meshal AlFaras, Head of Middle East, Africa & Central Asia, Janus Henderson Investors, said: “This acquisition promotes our expansion strategy in the Middle East and GCC region where we are closely monitoring potential future investment opportunities. We look forward to fostering our cooperation with our partners in support of our commitment to economic growth of the region.”

He added: “The acquisition of NBK Capital Partners enables us to better serve clients who are increasingly seeking differentiated investments in alternative investments in private credit, including evolving opportunities in emerging economies especially in our region, and positions us as global pioneers in this field.”

Yaser Moustafa, Head of Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Private Investments Limited, said: “We are very excited to have joined Janus Henderson to solidify our role as the premier destination for alternative investments in emerging markets. We have a shared commitment to expand the solutions we provide our clients in private markets.”

Superior financial outcomes

Janus Henderson’s presence in the region began in 2012 when it opened its office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

As of June 30, 2024, Janus Henderson had approximately $361.4 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

