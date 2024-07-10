RIYADH — Iraq is preparing to introduce a law to protect Saudi Arabia's investments in the country in the Parliament, which is expected to approve it in the next few months after exhaustive discussions.

This was disclosed during a meeting between the President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, and the Chairman of the Iraqi-Saudi Friendship Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, Shalan Al-Karim, in Riyadh.



The Iraqi delegation is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. The new law will contribute to advancing economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.



The two sides reviewed the economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq and their future in light of the promising opportunities, and ways to activate the role of the business sectors to build effective strategic trade and investment partnerships between them.



The Federation of Chambers also organized the Saudi-Iraqi Business Forum with the participation of prominent members of the Iraqi Parliament, during which ways to bolster Saudi investments in Iraq and address issues facing Saudi investors were discussed.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).