ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), announced the launch of Invest AD Global Asset Manager, the first company to obtain the Investment Fund Management activity licence under the new regulations of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Invest AD Global Asset Manager is in the process of launching investment products in alternative asset classes and equities, in partnership with leading global asset managers.

“As a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, we are pleased to be launching the first Investment Fund manager following the SCA’s new regulations,” said Mohammad Behzad Saleemi, the Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Investment Company.

“The SCA’s new regulations are designed to revitalise the asset management industry in the UAE, and we are committed to playing a leading role in this effort through our new asset manager,” he added.

Invest AD Global Asset Manager aims to provide UAE investors access to sophisticated investment solutions specifically tailored to their investment needs. The company will also invest seed capital in its products, providing investors with additional comfort.

“With Abu Dhabi Investment Company’s track record spanning over 45 years, we believe that Invest AD Global Asset Manager is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for superior investment solutions in the region. We are committed to working alongside our clients to help them achieve their investment targets," said Saleemi.