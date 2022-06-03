UAE – FinaMaze, a digital management company in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has teamed up with Ned Davis Research (NDR), a global investment research solutions firm, to create NDR Dynamic smartfolio in the UAE.

The partnership, the first of its kind in the GCC, aims to scale the asset management sector in the UAE, according to a press release on Thursday.

Upon the agreement, FinaMaze will build the smartfolio in accordance with the research firm’s guidelines and use its objective to serve FinaMaze investors.

In addition, the ADGM-regulated company will offer an artificial intelligence (AI) Autopilot version of the smartfolio, through which each investor will be individually rebalanced in line with their risk profile and behaviour.

Meanwhile, NDR will help FinaMaze gain additional market intelligence by providing comprehensive research and solutions to its customers.

Mehdi Fichtali, CEO and Founder of FinaMaze, said: “We are proud to join forces with one of Wall Street’s leading research houses to provide our investors access to the most sought-after global strategies.”

Brian Sanborn, Head of Investment Solutions at NDR, noted “FinaMaze’s scale and expertise provide a platform to help execute our goal, while giving FinaMaze users access to NDR’s 360o weight-of-the-evidence approach in this high conviction, global tactical asset allocation strategy.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).