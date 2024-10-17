Egypt - Mohamed Shimi, Minister of the Public Enterprises Sector, paid a surprise visit to the headquarters of El Nasr Housing and Development and Maadi Company for Development and Reconstruction, affiliated with the Holding Company for Construction and Development.

Shimi toured the two companies and inspected the progress of various sectors and departments. He also met with the executive management to review the companies’ projects in several cities and regions, including Maadi, Fustat, Shorouk, 6th of October, and New Mansoura, with their residential, administrative, and commercial units.

The minister also reviewed the new projects and expansion plans of the two companies, the status of their portfolios of assets, partnerships with the private sector, sales and marketing operations, and the quality of the services provided to customers.

Shemy also stressed the importance of enhancing the services provided to customers, expanding partnership projects with the private sector, and committing to the ongoing development of services and products. In addition, he stressed the importance of delivering projects on time, implementing periodic maintenance work, and constantly communicating with customers to gain their trust.

