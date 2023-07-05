Egypt - The Egypt Education Platform of the EFG Hermes and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) is preparing to add two new schools under its management.

Sources told Daily News Egypt that the platform is in advanced negotiations to manage two new schools in Cairo. The new schools will add about 3,000 students to the current capacity of about 21,000 students for a total of 20 schools and nurseries.

The sources pointed out that the platform has added two new branches to the Trillium nurseries, which it has recently acquired after completing the acquisition of the Selah Al-Telmeez Printing and Publishing.

The Platform, owned by TSFE and the Financial Group Hermes, acquired a majority stake in Selah Al-Telmeez, for an official EGP 646m, last January.

The deal was executed on 71 million shares at a value of EGP 646m. EFG-Hermes acted as a broker for both parties to the deal, while Adsero – Ragy Soliman & Partners for legal consultations acted as the legal advisor for the deal, according to what sources revealed to Daily News Egypt.

The new investment helps transform Selah El-Telmeez into a new stage of growth to provide educational services to millions of Egyptian students from kindergarten to the twelfth grade, which serves millions of Egyptian students.

Selah Al-Telmeez was founded in 1960 by the late Hamdi Mustafa to serve kindergarten students up to the twelfth grade, especially in the primary grades, across various subjects. Millions of families have trusted it over the years to achieve targeted learning goals through a library of educational content and educational resources.

