Riyadh - Clinicy, a healthcare technology startup in Saudi Arabia, has secured a seven-figure Series A funding round in US dollars, according to a press release.

The investment was led by Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), with participation from existing investors including Kafou Group as well as Fadeed Investment, and structured by Gate Capital.

This funding marks one of the largest investments in Saudi Arabia's healthtech sector and will be used to fuel Clinicy's expansion plans.

The company aims to grow its reach within the SAR 7.20 billion Saudi Arabian market and further develop its proprietary Interconnected HealthTech Ecosystem, which aligns with Vision 2030's goals for improved healthcare efficiency and accessibility.

CEO and Co-Founder of Clinicy, Mohammed Abdullah Al Faisal, said: “This latest investment will fuel expansion and it underpins our vision to deepen the quality of engagement with medical institutions and patients, ensuring that our technology makes healthcare more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.”

Al Faisal added: “We are proud to receive the prestigious backing of Middle East Venture Partners, Gate Capital, Kafou Group, and Fadeed Investment, and look forward to accelerating the future of healthcare across the Kingdom and region.”

Co-Chief Executive at MEVP, Walid Mansour, said: “Clinicy offers a seamless cloud-based platform that enables clinics and medical centres to offer digital services, run a cost-effective business, and continuously improve their healthcare standards.”

From his side, Chief Executive at Gate Capital, Munther Hilal, said: “This investment marks our first foray into the Saudi market, following the recent establishment of our Riyadh offices.”

Hilal concluded: “We envision numerous opportunities in the Kingdom that we are committed to supporting and nurturing in the years ahead.”

Founded in 2017, Clinicy is a pioneer in cloud-based SaaS solutions for medical institution management in Saudi Arabia. Its platform offers customised patient experience features and automates key processes, addressing issues like missed appointments and administrative inefficiencies.

Clinicy's solutions have helped medical institutions reduce missed appointment rates by 75% on average and integrate seamlessly with regulatory bodies and the broader healthcare ecosystem.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).