China has granted Egypt a sum of CNY 100 million to support joint development projects, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations, as per a statement from the Egyptian side.

This announcement was made by Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, during a meeting with Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing.

This comes before the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) kicks off, scheduled from September 4th to 6th.

Madbouly emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between Egypt and China as a key element of their strategic relationship.

He also praised China as a model for construction and urban development, noting that Beijing is a strategic partner for Egypt in addressing current international challenges.

Additionally, he reiterated the Egyptian government's commitment to supporting Chinese companies operating in Egypt.

For his part, Leji emphasized the deep strategic relations between Egypt and China, referring to the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Leji also discussed China’s internal reforms and openness, highlighting the positive economic indicators, including a 5% annual growth rate, as evidence of Beijing's success.

