Bahrain-based Ahlan App, a loyalty programme and delivery platform, has secured $3 million in investment at a valuation of $15 million.

The first investment round, which was fully subscribed to, was led by Hope Ventures, along with Al Rajhi Holdings and other angel investors, the start-up said in a statement.

The funds raised will be used to increase the company’s market share. Ahlan is also looking to expand existing offerings and explore tech products to support the food and beverage industry.

Established in 2021, Ahlan rewards customers for their loyalty with cashback. Consumers earn credit for their repeated online orders and visits to merchants that are featured on the platform. The credit can be spent in any of the participating businesses.

The platform has so far attracted more than 1,400 Bahrain-based vendors and rewarded more than 200,000 customers with cashback credit worth over $10 million.

