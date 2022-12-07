Bahrain’s alternative investment company Investcorp has acquired a majority stake in US business advisory firm CrossCountry Consulting.

The deal represents Investcorp’s fifth investment in the professional services sector and is expected to accelerate CrossCountry’s expansion, according to a statement on Wednesday.

CrossCountry is a provider of specialized financial and accounting advisory services in the United States and has presence in Ireland, South Africa and the Philippines.

The company employs more than 700 professionals and represents clients operating in private equity, financial services, life sciences, real estate and hospitality.

Investcorp did not disclose the value of the deal or the size of the stake it has acquired.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

