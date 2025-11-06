Abu Dhabi-backed financial investor Aquarian Capital has agreed to take private U.S. life insurance and annuity provider Brighthouse Financial in a $4.1 billion deal, culminating a sale process that lasted most of this year.

The all-cash deal adds to the expanding footprint of Middle Eastern wealth and investment funds across U.S. financial services, as countries like Saudi Arabia deploy their enormous wealth to diversify their economy away from oil.

Aquarian will pay $70 for each share of Brighthouse, representing a 37% premium to its closing price on January 27, a day before media reports emerged that the company had put itself up for sale.

"The acquisition of Brighthouse Financial aligns perfectly with our strategic focus on the United States retirement market, which represents a significant and growing opportunity," said Rudy Sahay, founder and managing partner of Aquarian.

The deal is expected to close in 2026.

