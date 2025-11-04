Bahrain Food Holding Company (Ghitha), a portfolio company of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, announced a strategic minority investment in Amalfi Foods, a fast-growing Bahrain-based manufacturer specialising in premium ready-to-eat baked goods.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf 2025 Forum, marks Ghitha’s entry into the bakery segment and is aimed at strengthening Bahrain’s agri-food ecosystem.

As part of the partnership, Amalfi Foods will double its production capacity by establishing a new, highly automated facility. This expansion is expected to create up to 100 new jobs and enable the launch of over 20 new products, all manufactured in Bahrain for regional distribution.

Basim Al Saie, chairman of Ghitha, said the investment reflects a commitment to “investing in high-potential sectors that drive economic growth” and diversify Ghitha’s portfolio.

Wassim Sami Farhoud, founder and chief executive of Amalfi Foods, stated that Ghitha’s investment empowers the company to “scale faster, innovate deeper, and represent Bahrain proudly on the global stage.”

The initiative supports Bahrain’s development as a regional hub for premium baked products, fostering local production and strengthening food supply chains. Amalfi Foods, founded in 2020, already exports its products, which include pancakes, waffles, and croissants, to over ten countries across the GCC and Mena.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).