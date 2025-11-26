Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group’s wholly owned unit GFH Partners has acquired a controlling stake in UAE-based Devmark Real Estate Brokers as part of a strategy to expand the company’s footprint in the property market.

The subsidiary, which serves as GFH Financial’s real estate investment arm, confirmed the transaction on Tuesday without disclosing the financial details, including the size of the stake it has acquired.

As a development sales and marketing consultancy, Devmark has pushed sales for real estate projects with a combined gross development value (GDV) exceeding AED 10 billion ($ 2.7 billion). Its sales distribution network spans over 2,000 brokerage firms and over 15,000 brokers.

Headquartered in the Dubai Financial Centre (DIFC), GFH Partners has around $7 billion in assets under management across the US, UK and GCC.

