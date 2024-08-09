RAS AL KHAIMAH: Australian technology company InSky Robotics is establishing its first GCC facility, VIM Solar Robotics, in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah. This strategic move is designed to cater to the increasing demand for robotic solutions within the solar energy sector across the GCC region.

The new facility will be dedicated to assembling, storing, and supplying VIM Solar Robotics’ advanced VOLTIMATE robotic cleaners setting the global standard in automated cleaning for solar farms. Designed to function mechanically without batteries or complex electronics, these robots are well-suited to withstand severe weather conditions. They boast a lifespan of over 20 years, aligning with that of standard solar panels. Furthermore, the robots are constructed from standardised components, simplifying servicing and significantly reducing maintenance and operational costs.

VIM Solar Robotics CEO Aleksei Ermishin said, “We are excited to announce the establishment of VIM Solar Robotics in Ras Al Khaimah. Recognising the urgent demand for efficient and low-maintenance robotic cleaning solutions for solar farms in the GCC market, we are introducing VOLTIMATE, an innovative technology tailored specifically for the unique needs of the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has been instrumental in facilitating our UAE set-up, providing vital support that complements our high-tech operational needs.”

Commenting on the choice of locatio,n Ermishin added, “With the invaluable support of RAKEZ, we chose Ras Al Khaimah for our company registration because of its rapid growth and strategic location in the UAE. RAKEZ made the company registration process smooth and easy, providing us with excellent facilities for our future manufacturing and storage needs. They’ve also been fantastic in offering support and resources to help us further establish our presence in this dynamic market. RAKEZ’s commitment to business growth and innovation has made Ras Al Khaimah the perfect spot for our GCC expansion.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled to be the preferred choice of VIM Solar Robotics’ first regional home. The company’s presence in Ras Al Khaimah underlines the unparalleled strategic advantages our emirate offers to cutting-edge technological firms. Their investment here not only signifies RAKEZ’s vital role as an emerging hub for technology and sustainable energy but also aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing industrial growth and technological innovation across the region.”