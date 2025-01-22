DUBAI, 22nd January, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) unveiled the Geospatial Data Platform for Agriculture and Water Resources in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The move contributes to the sustainability of the agricultural sector and the effective management of water resources.

The Geospatial Data Platform will contribute to reducing the use of groundwater in the agricultural sector by 2 percent and increasing the use of unconventional water resources by 8-13 percent by 2027. In addition, it will improve water productivity by upgrading the efficiency of agricultural production using available resources and enhance the contribution of agriculture to food security by improving local produce and relying on innovative agricultural strategies.

The platform features a user-friendly interface, supported by accurate geospatial maps that allows farmers and government entities to access comprehensive agricultural and water-related data, analyze the data to make informed decisions, and improve water demand management through innovative solutions and sustainable applications.

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said that the platform is not a mere technical tool, but an advanced system that redefines how natural resources are managed and decisions are made. It offers updated, accurate information about crop production, water use, land use, and water quality.

He added, “In light of climate challenges, we must work diligently to develop innovative solutions that improve the efficiency of water use and preserve this life-sustaining resource for future generations. The platform will strategically help in managing and sustaining water resources and contribute to the country’s food security and sustainable development.”

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, said, “Food security and water security are top priorities of our wise leadership to build a sustainable future. MOCCAE works closely with its partners from the federal and local government and the private sector to drive innovation and achieve these priorities.”

He added that in line with the National Water and Energy Demand Side Management Programme, the platform establishes an integrated geospatial database that supports sustainable agriculture and water management by improving the efficiency of water use, enhancing local agricultural production, and increasing the effectiveness of agricultural planning, risk management, water resource monitoring.