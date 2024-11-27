ABU DHABI: AbdulHakim Elwaer, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa, has said that the UAE is a leader in environmental sustainability, with ambitious commitments, targets and innovative projects demonstrating a proactive approach to tackling climate change.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Global Food Week and the Global Food Security Summit in Abu Dhabi, Elwaer said, the UAE is actively contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on the challenges facing sectors such as industrialisation and agriculture.

He said that the collaboration between the UAE and FAO is part of this collective effort to achieve sustainable food security, in close partnership with several ministries such as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. This is in addition to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, as well as collaborations and partnerships with various organisations in the UAE such as Dubai Municipality, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, UAE Space Agency, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

“Through these partnerships, FAO continues to work jointly with the UAE to support agricultural innovation, promote sustainable agriculture, and achieve adaptation to climate change at the local, regional and global levels,” he said, stressing the UAE's leadership in promoting innovative agricultural practices and technologies.