BAKU: The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) began yesterday in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, drawing broad international participation to present a renewed vision aimed at accelerating global climate action. By aligning global priorities with practical capacities and turning them into tangible and equitable outcomes, the UAE will help ambitiously accelerate action.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President, delivered his handover address, concluding a landmark term. In his keynote remarks he called on all 198 Parties to “let actions speak louder than words” and “let positivity prevail”. He also demonstrated the Presidency’s progress in driving forward implementation of the pledges and declarations announced in Dubai last year, saying: “Progress did not end when the gavel came down on the UAE Consensus.”

Urging all parties to unite with purpose, act with responsibility, and commit to meaningful outcomes, Dr. Sultan highlighted the importance of implementing the historic UAE Consensus by achieving a robust New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance at COP29. “When sectors work together, we can lift economies and lower emissions. We can drive both climate and socioeconomic progress and turn declarations into impactful actions on the ground.”

At COP29, the UAE will present dynamic and robust programming from Wednesday 13th at its Pavilion and at Goals House. These insightful discussions will bring together climate experts, government officials, private sector leaders, academics, and youth to exchange ideas and co-create solutions for the most pressing climate challenges.

Programming will begin on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, with UAE/Climate convenings at Goals House Baku, bringing together a diverse community of internationally renowned thinkers, political figures, business leaders, and entrepreneurs:

-08.00 AZT: Securing Tomorrow: Accelerating Action for Water Resiliency for All

Through innovation and collaboration, the UAE is at the forefront of developing scalable, adaptable strategies to ensure access to clean water, sustainable water management, and increase sanitation and hygiene for water-stressed communities worldwide. In 2026, the UAE will co-host the UN Water Conference with Senegal. Hosted by UAE/Climate featuring Shaima Gargash, Director of Energy and Sustainability Affairs, at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this event will be moderated by Kate Warren, Executive Editor, Devex, and feature special guests Gary White, CEO & Co-Founder, Water.Org, and George Richards, Director, Community Jameel, to discuss the implementation of SDG 6 and building global water resiliency for all.

-13.00 AZT: Championing Climate Finance to Build Global Resilience

Making greater climate finance available, accessible, and affordable is vital to accelerate the global transition towards a net-zero and climate resilient future for all.

With Majid Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer, ALTERRA, this discussion will explore the opportunities to mobilize partnerships and funding pathways to encourage equitable sustainable development and low-carbon economic growth. Special guests will include Maria Kozloski, Senior Vice President, Innovative Finance & U.S. Economic Opportunity, Rockefeller Foundation and James Birch, Climate Policy and Advocacy Lead, Gates Foundation.

Additional programming at the UAE Pavilion at COP29 on Wednesday, 13 November 2024 will include:

-11.00 AZT: Waste to Zero Program, hosted by Tadweer Group (the Centre of Waste Management, Abu Dhabi, tadweer.ae) on local and regional opportunities around waste management.

-14.15 AZT: Dialogue on the Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

Continuing the conversation from COP28, this event will focus on the shared global vision for a just and inclusive transition from fossil fuels. Representatives from the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil will discuss challenges and opportunities in achieving an equitable energy transition.

-15.30 AZT: AIM for Scale: Global Partnership to Scale-Up Weather Services for Farmers

The Agriculture Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale), a joint partnership between the UAE and the Gates Foundation, will highlight opportunities to scale access to high-quality, farmer-centered water forecasts to build resilience for small producers across low- and middle-income countries.

The full programming calendar is available here: www.uaeclimate.com and follow the conversation on social (@UAEClimate).



