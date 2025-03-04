As sustainability grows in importance for the packaging industry, innovation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Propak Africa, set to take place from 11-14 March at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, will showcase the latest trends shaping the future of sustainable packaging, printing, plastics, and processing.

Plastic packaging remains an essential component in South Africa’s supply chains, particularly within the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. While its durability and cost-effectiveness are undeniable, the industry is responding to mounting pressure for eco-friendly solutions. Leading innovators at Propak Africa and co-located shows Pro-Plas Expo, The GAPP Print Expo, FoodPro Expo, and Pro-Label Expo, will unveil cutting-edge developments that make packaging more recyclable, reusable, and environmentally responsible - without compromising performance.

The event will also highlight the transformative role of digital print solutions in packaging. Advances in AI-driven printing equipment are streamlining everything from job changeovers to quality control. With a growing demand for short print runs and on-demand packaging, digital print technology is enabling businesses to enhance production efficiency while reducing waste. Sustainable printing practices, including eco-friendly materials, certified paper, and energy-optimised processes, will also be in focus.

Another key driver in the packaging landscape is the considerable growth of South Africa’s food and beverage sector, which has seen notable growth in dairy, snacks, beverages, and bakery products. As the food and beverage industry grows, so does the demand for safe, traceable food packaging solutions. Visitors to Propak Africa can explore advanced industrial weighing and product inspection solutions designed to enhance product safety, maintain quality, and protect brand integrity, amongst the many other food processing and packaging innovations and solutions.

Importance to the industry

Recognised as one of the most important trade events on the industry calendar, Propak Africa is a hub where buyers and sellers come together to do business. Held every three years, the exhibition is a prime opportunity to discover the latest innovations, witness live demonstrations of cutting-edge machinery, and connect with key industry players. This year’s event will feature over 500 exhibitors, displaying thousands of products, technologies, and services across packaging, plastics, printing, food processing, and labelling.

Invaluable learning opportunities

Beyond the exhibition floor, Propak Africa offers invaluable learning opportunities. Two seminar theatres within the exhibition halls will host 50+ expert speakers, covering key topics in packaging, printing and processing. In addition, the Institute of Packaging SA (IPSA) will present three half-day conferences focused on pressing industry challenges, including packaging technology advancements, ERP regulations, and food safety packaging solutions. The conference sessions require advance registration and are fee-based events.

Visitors can enhance their networking experience with the OneMatch Business Networking Tool, a platform that facilitates intelligent matchmaking, pre-scheduled meetings, and real-time communication. Additionally, the new WhatsApp Concierge Service will provide live chat assistance and on-demand event information to ensure a seamless visitor experience.

Those attending Propak Africa can elevate their experience by registering as a Diamond Label Visitor and receiving exclusive benefits designed for those who want the executive touch.

“Propak Africa is a must-attend for packaging professionals looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director, at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group and organisers of the show. “It’s an opportunity to explore new materials and technologies, gain expert insights, and make valuable connections that will drive business success.”

All rights reserved © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).