Saudi Arabia's Roads General Authority (RGA) has announced that it has successfully implemented the first road utilizing recycled construction and demolition (C&D) waste in its asphalt mixture, in collaboration with Al Ahsa Municipality and the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN).

This groundbreaking project involved incorporating C&D waste into the asphalt paving layers of a road within the Al Ahsa Governorate.

This initiative underscores the kingdom's commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient infrastructure development.

The utilization of C&D waste aligns with the kingdom's ambitious goal of transitioning to a circular economy, aiming for a 60% recycling rate of such waste by 2035.

RGA said it conducted extensive research at its research center to evaluate the performance of asphalt and gravel layers containing aggregates derived from crushed C&D materials sourced from the Al-Ahsa Municipality's environmental landfill.

This successful collaboration with MWAN paves the way for broader adoption of this sustainable paving approach, it stated.

By transforming environmental challenges into innovative opportunities, the Kingdom demonstrates its leadership in sustainable infrastructure.

This initiative not only minimizes the environmental impact of waste accumulation but also reduces reliance on raw materials, leading to cost-effective road construction and maintenance while enhancing environmental sustainability.

This marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly road sector in the kingdom, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

