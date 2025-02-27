Saudi Arabia - Red Sea Global (RSG) and daa International, the operator of The Red Sea International Airport (RSI), struck a deal with fuel supplier Arabian Petroleum Supply Company (APSCO) to introduce its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at the airport.

In order to make aviation more sustainable, SAF and Lower-Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF) are two fuels specifically developed to help reduce greenhouse gas lifecycle emissions associated with aviation, said RSG in a statement.

SAF can be made either from clean hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide or renewable or waste-derived aviation fuels, it stated.

"This complements RSG's other solutions to reduce carbon emissions, namely its commitment to power all operations from sunlight," he added.

