Renewable energy production rose to a record high in Portugal last year and natural gas consumption fell to a 20-year low as the country installed more solar panels, the country's grid operator said.

Renewables generated 71 percent of Portugal's electricity last year, up from 61 percent the previous year, operator REN said in a statement Wednesday.

Hydropower produced 28 percent of the electricity consumed in Portugal last year, followed by wind with 27 percent, solar at 10 percent and biomass at 6 percent.

But it was solar power production which had the greatest growth, expanding by 37 percent.

Meanwhile, even as total electricity use rose to its highest level since 2010, natural gas consumption fell 17 percent to its lowest since 2003 and accounted for only about 10 percent of power production.

Almost all of Portugal's natural gas arrives by sea from Nigeria and the United States.